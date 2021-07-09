loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Cut to $15.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LDI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

Get loanDepot alerts:

LDI stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. loanDepot has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that loanDepot will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $358,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $1,485,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $1,994,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.