Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.24 million and $921,521.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,204,487 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

