LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 248.33 ($3.24).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMP shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In related news, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total value of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85). Also, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800 ($15,416.78).

LMP stock opened at GBX 243.99 ($3.19) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 697.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

