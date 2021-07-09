Lotto (LOTTO) Price Down 10.8% This Week

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Lotto has a market capitalization of $35.44 million and approximately $79,155.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00399171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000547 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.