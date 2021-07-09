Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Cut by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.1% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after acquiring an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after acquiring an additional 785,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.52. 89,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.05 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.