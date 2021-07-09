LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.91% of LSI Industries worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,781 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LSI Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 219,466 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in LSI Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,370,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 19,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LSI Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYTS opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.56 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYTS shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

