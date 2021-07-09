LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.62). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 422 ($5.51), with a volume of 31,114 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSL. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 445.20. The firm has a market cap of £443.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

