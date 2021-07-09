LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.62). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 422 ($5.51), with a volume of 31,114 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSL. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 445.20. The firm has a market cap of £443.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

