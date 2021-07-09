LuaSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $26,786.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $26,786.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00055484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.20 or 0.00909752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005208 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 213,551,296 coins and its circulating supply is 96,699,604 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.