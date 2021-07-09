Lucira Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 6,414 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 800% compared to the typical volume of 713 call options.

LHDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucira Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at $121,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LHDX traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. 138,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,734. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $335.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. Lucira Health has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucira Health will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

