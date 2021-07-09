Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 101,486.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,743 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $19.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

