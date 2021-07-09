LunchMoney (LMY) Hits Market Capitalization of $224,791.36

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $224,791.36 and $314.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00055092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.09 or 0.00898366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005318 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LMY is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,099,302 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

