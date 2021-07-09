Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on LUG shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$10.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.11 and a 12-month high of C$12.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.57.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$177.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.