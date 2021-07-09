Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on LUNMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a C$12.00 target price (down previously from C$13.30) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

LUNMF stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.88. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

