Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 42,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

