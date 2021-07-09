LUXCoin Reaches Market Cap of $807,372.11 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0693 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $807,372.11 and approximately $8,758.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,329.09 or 0.99937459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00039290 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.27 or 0.01245179 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00384072 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.25 or 0.00384561 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006464 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004675 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,662,401 coins and its circulating supply is 11,655,168 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

