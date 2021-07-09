LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €666.00 ($783.53). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €660.40 ($776.94), with a volume of 378,366 shares trading hands.

MC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €660.00 ($776.47) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €748.00 ($880.00) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €676.45 ($795.83).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €650.07.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

