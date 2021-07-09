Lympo (LYM) Price Hits $0.0107 on Major Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Lympo has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $8.81 million and approximately $280,213.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00055109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.11 or 0.00899458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005302 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

