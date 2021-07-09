M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Buys Shares of 125,500 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,454,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 5.0% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.89. 521,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,921,298. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $198.26 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.65. The company has a market cap of $557.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.30.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

