M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Buys Shares of 165,954 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 165,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,918,000. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 4.4% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Broadband as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.73. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $125.62 and a 52 week high of $178.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

