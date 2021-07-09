M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lowered its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 539,923 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth makes up approximately 0.8% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQC. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $26.61. 8,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.60 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.39. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $32.37.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

