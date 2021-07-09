M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,176 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Target makes up 3.6% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $20,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,571. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,341. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

