M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Has $15.34 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,764 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage makes up about 2.7% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned 0.14% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $15,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,885. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.