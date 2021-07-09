M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Increases Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Duke Realty makes up 2.2% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Duke Realty worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 165,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,180,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 62,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,549. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.