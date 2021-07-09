M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $5.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.06. The stock had a trading volume of 217,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,183. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.