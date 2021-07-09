M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Raises Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,525 shares during the period. NRG Energy makes up about 5.5% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.34% of NRG Energy worth $31,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,132,000 after acquiring an additional 131,366 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,823 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,779,000 after acquiring an additional 449,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $131,741,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.89. 97,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

