M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.5% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 112,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,067,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,326 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. 421,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,420,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $267.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

