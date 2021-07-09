M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 445.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.9% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,170,698. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $20,699,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock valued at $757,747,408. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

