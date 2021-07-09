M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Reduces Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. cut its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 61,846 shares during the period. LKQ comprises about 4.8% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.21% of LKQ worth $27,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.93. 14,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,644. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

