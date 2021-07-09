M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Sells 21,980 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,980 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of SuRo Capital worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SuRo Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

SuRo Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,114. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a market cap of $322.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.03. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 11,106.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that SuRo Capital Corp. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $30.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 225.06%. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,234.57%.

In other news, insider Robert S. Birch sold 46,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $707,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,055,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,609,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $56,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS).

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.