M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Sells 410,909 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lessened its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,909 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies makes up approximately 4.0% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned 0.20% of Bausch Health Companies worth $22,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 41,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,035. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

