M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Trims Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,896 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 4.1% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $23,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.79. 6,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,638. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.59.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

