Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $447.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.37. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

