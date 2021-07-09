MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Tops $1.67 on Major Exchanges

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. MahaDAO has a market cap of $3.60 million and $201,900.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00004992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00121302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00164207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,314.72 or 0.99820548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.67 or 0.00951837 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,243 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

