Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

MHNC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 10,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,154. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

