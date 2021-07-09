MANTRA DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.39 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $33.39 million and $5.14 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 315,501,434 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

