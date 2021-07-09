MAP Protocol Price Reaches $0.0159 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $15.91 million and approximately $830,192.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00116925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00162714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,738.01 or 0.99781542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.32 or 0.00935539 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

