Maple Price Tops $7.61 on Major Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Maple has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $193,984.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $7.61 or 0.00022717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00055099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.17 or 0.00904964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

