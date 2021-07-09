Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 349,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,053,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,859,000 after buying an additional 409,066 shares during the period. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Several analysts have commented on MPC shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

