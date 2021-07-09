Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after buying an additional 2,898,120 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,370 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,500 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,891,000 after purchasing an additional 550,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after purchasing an additional 419,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.83. The company had a trading volume of 724,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,233,990. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.67.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.