Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Sells 66,000 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.4% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.35. 268,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,181,050. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

