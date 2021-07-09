Marco Fregenal Sells 6,088 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal sold 6,088 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $193,841.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marco Fregenal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Marco Fregenal sold 5,254 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $168,548.32.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Marco Fregenal sold 8,069 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $265,792.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $124,161.96.

Fathom stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.86. 17,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,859. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTHM. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fathom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fathom by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fathom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Fathom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

