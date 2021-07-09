MarketPeak Market Cap Tops $2.11 Million (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketPeak coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00055088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.00 or 0.00899723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005238 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.