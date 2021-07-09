Marlin Market Capitalization Hits $48.33 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $48.33 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00046322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00121467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00164541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,426.68 or 0.99933229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.01 or 0.00935797 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

