Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by DSAM Partners London Ltd

DSAM Partners London Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 1.0% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.15.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $7.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $358.60. 6,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $383.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.