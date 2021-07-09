Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.19 Billion Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,080,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 785,149 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of Apple worth $3,185,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.96. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.