Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 2,015 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

