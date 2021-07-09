Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EZU opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

