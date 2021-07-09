Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.16% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,854,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,316,000.

Shares of BBMC opened at $87.96 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.14 and a 12 month high of $91.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.60.

