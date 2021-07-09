Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.33 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 33,949 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000.

VOX stock opened at $142.67 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $95.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.26.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

