Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $181.77 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $149.88 and a twelve month high of $187.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

